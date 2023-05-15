Ex-Liverpool player hints Reds could still raid Brighton even if Mac Allister pursuit falls short

One former Liverpool player has hinted that the Reds could still launch a potential raid on Brighton this summer, even if they’re unable to attract Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine has been foremost among the list of prospective off-season arrivals at Anfield, but doubt has been cast on his attainability after The Athletic reported that the 24-year-old wants Champions League football if he leaves the Amex Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side trail both Newcastle and Manchester United in third and fourth by four points with only nine left to play for, so the prospect of missing out on Europe’s premier club competition looms large.

However, Don Hutchison has namechecked another Brighton player who he feels would be of Liverpool standard and hinted that fans should ‘be prepared’ for a possible raid on the Seagulls.

The ex-Reds midfielder told Premier League Productions (14/05/23, 9:25 pm, via HITC): “Pervis Estupinan, I think he can play for Manchester City or Liverpool, I think he is that good. So, be prepared for some bids to come in.”

The Ecuadorian scored his team’s final goal and also set up Julio Enciso’s opener in their 3-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday, a result which took Roberto De Zerbi’s side to within four points of Liverpool while also boasting a game in hand.

In addition to those goal contributions, the 25-year-old won four duels, completed 80% of his passes and made one interception, one tackle and one clearance in a tidy overall display against the Gunners (Sofascore).

Estupinan – who scored an own goal in Villarreal’s Champions League semi-final against the Reds just over a year ago – is a defender who’s highly competent across multiple attributes, as shown by statistics from FBref.

He ranks among the top 20% of left-backs in Europe’s five main leagues this season for interceptions, assists, shot-creating actions, progressive passes (played and received), progressive carries and touches in the opposition penalty area.

He’s a fine player for sure, but his position is one where Liverpool are already well-stocked with both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

The former has been a near-constant presence in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for nearly six years, while the latter recently reaffirmed his commitment to the club, so it’s hard to see either departing Anfield in the near future.

In truth, only a major turn of events for one of those, or a long-term injury prior to the end of August, would likely see the Reds make a move for Estupinan, despite Hutchison’s justified praise.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions