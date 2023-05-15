(Video) Klopp doubles down on Nunez advice and how the player ‘can help us even more’

Darwin Nunez arrived at Liverpool last summer with large expectations around what he could offer for the Reds and, although it’s been far from a failure of a maiden campaign, Jurgen Klopp has offered some advice to the player.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Leicester City, the 55-year-old said: “He needs time to adapt. He had that at Benfica as well, but there wasn’t the language issue, or less of a language issue than there was here. It’s clear that we will try to help him and he can help us even more than he has done already.”

This is not the first time that the German has mentioned the need for the Uruguayan to learn English, as he knows just how important that will be for him to settle into his new club and life.

It’s now up to the 23-year-old to ensure that he is working as hard away from the pitch, as he is on it and that should lead to a successful Anfield career.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Nunez (from 3:30) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

