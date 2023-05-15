(Video) Jurgen Klopp makes ‘not likely’ admission in Liverpool’s pursuit of top 4 finish

Jurgen Klopp has admitted ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash away to Leicester tonight that a top-four finish for his team is ‘not likely’.

A run of six successive victories had taken the Reds to within striking distance of Manchester United in fourth prior to this weekend’s fixtures, but the gap was increased after Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Wolves on Saturday.

As of Monday evening before the game at the King Power Stadium, the Merseysiders have played the same number of matches as Newcastle and the Red Devils, who both have four points to spare with all three teams able to earn another nine.

Speaking about Liverpool’s top-four hopes to Sky Sports prior to the Leicester match, Klopp said: “The situation requires that we are fully focused on the game tonight. Our situation is crystal clear; we have to win all our games to have a chance to get to top four.

“It’s not likely because of the situation of Newcastle and Man United, but the only chance we have is winning three games. That means we have to win tonight.”

The Reds could win each of their remaining matches and still fall short, but the regret in that instance would be minimal compared to if both they and the teams they’re chasing down both slip up during the final fortnight.

The brief is simple – keep winning and hope for favours from elsewhere.

