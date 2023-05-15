(Video) Konate physically bullying hapless Jamie Vardy will have fans howling

Ibrahima Konate may go down as one of the greatest (not to mention biggest bargains) Liverpool signings of all time.

The Frenchman showed off his quality in bundles against a hapless Leicester City outfit, noticeably overpowering Jamie Vardy as the visitors recorded yet another shutout in the league.

Few could have foreseen the Reds landing such quality after nabbing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, though if the former RB Leipzig centre-half can continue his development, it’s hard not to see him enjoying a similar legacy to the Dutchman at L4.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KonateFC: