‘To tell the truth…’ – Liverpool ace makes emphatic statement about where he sees his future

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has allayed any fears there may have been over a possible departure from Anfield, insisting that any thoughts of leaving haven’t entered his mind.

With the 27-year-old playing backup to Andy Robertson ever since his arrival on Merseyside three years ago, there had been claims in recent months that the Reds could consider cashing in on him this summer for the right price (David Lynch to Born and Red, via CaughtOffside).

However, the Greek left-back insists that he’s going absolutely nowhere, speaking in glowing terms about the treatment he’s received at the club since joining in 2020.

In an interview with Gazzetta in his homeland, Tsimikas said: “To tell the truth, I haven’t thought of myself in the colours of another team, especially in England. I try to be focused and give my best for the team I play for.

“Liverpool is the team that has raised me in football. From the people who work in the club, to the chefs, you see that everyone is equal, they see you as a person here.

“From day one they hugged me tight, loved me, showed me the way, everything I want is here. There is no better atmosphere in a team I think. So, I haven’t thought about it (leaving).”

READ MORE: Liverpool now risk losing Mac Allister transfer; next three games could decide – The Athletic

READ MORE: ‘If it wasn’t for him…’ – Tsimikas reveals who had a big bearing on decision to join Liverpool

It would’ve been understandable if Tsimikas had been impatient about his game-time at Liverpool, having made only 17 Premier League starts for the club after nearly three years (WhoScored).

However, far from moaning about being second-choice to Robertson, the 27-year-old has embraced his time on Merseyside, revelling in his Greek Scouser nickname and the ABBA-themed Kop chant bearing his name.

Also, even though starts have been sporadic, the defender has made some vital contributions for the Reds, most famously scoring the decisive penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final shoot-out but also providing two assists in a 3-3 draw against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals that year.

He continues to be a hugely popular member of the Liverpool squad, as seen in his adorable interaction with Cody Gakpo during a recent club media day.

Tsimikas has two more years on his current contract, by the end of which he’ll be 29, but hopefully we’ll see him at Anfield for another while yet. He seems to love it here, and the feeling is very much mutual.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions