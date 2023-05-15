(Video) Player of the year Liverpool loanee features in crucial play-off clash

Liverpool have a host of young stars impressing across the world and one of our greatest loan successes was part of a huge game for his new club, as they try to plot play-off promotion success.

Conor Bradley picked up all three of the club’s Player of the Year awards for Bolton Wanderers and so the team will be hoping that he can help them reach the Championship in the next campaign.

The Northern Irish international played the full 90 minutes of his side’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley and will know that there’s an uphill task of trying to proceed to Wembley, ahead of him and his teammates.

Let’s hope that the 19-year-old can be the man who makes the success happen and perhaps elongate his stay at the University of Bolton Stadium, as he and the club look to make the next step up the footballing ladder.

You can watch the Bolton highlights via Bolton Wanderers FC on YouTube:

