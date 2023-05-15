Yet another key Liverpool man leaving this summer along with Julian Ward – report

All eyes are on Liverpool’s transfer dealings this summer but ahead of the window opening, another key man is departing the club and the face of our transfer policy is set to change once again.

As reported by David Ornstein: ‘Liverpool director of loan management David Woodfine to leave this summer. Latest departure after Edwards, Ward, Graham from same tight-knit group. Woodfine highly regarded + exit his decision to seek fresh challenge after 9 years at #LFC’.

With the report going on to mention that David Woodfine was not just integral in the loan department of the club but also playing an important role in the negotiations that saw Luis Diaz join the club, this is a big change.

With our loan system being rather successful in the past, by ensuring that our players not only join the right club but that they are also given the right amount of game time to aid their development – this will be something interesting to to monitor in the future.

It seems that we are happy to promote from within for this role but with no replacement yet secured for Julian Ward’s job and the other listed departures in the recent past – we’ve seen a large turnover of staff in a short period of time.

Let’s hope this is all only born out of a desire for professional change and not an indication of some unrest from within the hierarchy of the club’s transfer dealings, ahead of what is sure to be a crucial summer for the Reds.

