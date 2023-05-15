(Video) Liverpool fans will tear up at squad’s adorable Firmino gesture post-Leicester

Bobby Firmino didn’t make it onto the pitch until after the full-time whistle but that didn’t stop the travelling Anfield faithful from making their undying appreciation for the Brazilian well and truly heard throughout proceedings at the King Power Stadium.

No doubt aware of what was taking place in the away section, the Liverpool squad was keen to ensure the former Hoffenheim had his moment with the supporters, pushing him toward the visitors to lap up the adulation.

There’s not a question in our minds here at Empire that the No.9 will be greatly missed at L4.

There won’t be a dry eye in the crowd come our hosting of Aston Villa at the weekend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily: