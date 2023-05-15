(Video) Watch the Liverpool squad hilariously tackle a game of ‘Buckaroo!’

Media days and new kit reveals always seem to lead to a few moments of gold as the squad are allowed to let their hair down a little and that was certainly the case on the set of the new Liverpool strip.

The players were invited over for a game of ‘Buckaroo!’ and it’s safe to say that they seemed to enjoy it, although some lads much more than others.

From Darwin Nunez having a one-man game to Joe Gomez being terrified of dropping a piece, it all crescendoed into a brilliant moment involving Harvey Elliott.

We won’t give away the ending but let’s just say that few others will have a chance to enjoy a Wild West adventure with a moody mule, after our No.19 had his say!

You can watch the squad attempt a game of Buckaroo via Liverpool’s Instagram account:

