Nunez misses out as two changes made v Leicester: Liverpool team news confirmed

Six games gone, six wins recorded. Three games to go and Champions League football in sight. Liverpool have a four-point hill to climb and are hoping one of their rivals’ engines crumble on the rise.

The Reds are set to take on historically tricky customers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening, with the Foxes on a mission themselves to escape the relegation dogfight.

Fail here and it may very well be all over for Jurgen Klopp’s men and their hopes of a seventh consecutive season in the Champions League.

The Liverpool team set to face Leicester City

The backline remains unchanged from the 1-0 victory secured over Brentford, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate partnering in the heart of the backline ahead of goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Jordan Henderson returns to the starting-XI, coming in alongside Fabinho and resurgent star Curtis Jones.

Cody Gakpo leads the line for Liverpool with Mo Salah and Luis Diaz flying on either flank to complete the front-three.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

