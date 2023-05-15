(Video) Mo Salah shockingly misses one-on-one with Iversen during Leicester v Liverpool

If you’re going to miss when one-on-one with the opposition goalkeeper, it’s best to do it when your team seems all but assured of victory.

That must’ve been the mantra Mo Salah was adopting tonight as he fluffed a gilt-edged chance to give Liverpool a four-goal lead in the closing stages of their Premier League clash away to Leicester.

The Egyptian already had a hat-trick to his name by then, although it was a trio of assists rather than goals, credited with setting up Curtis Jones’ quickfire first-half brace and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rocket in the 71st minute.

Shortly after that latter strike, Salah was played through on goal by Cody Gakpo and had only Daniel Iversen to beat, looking for all the world like he was about to score for the 31st time this season.

Shockingly, the Liverpool attacker contrived to put it wide, but luckily the Reds’ position was so commanding by the 79-minute mark that he could afford to laugh it off.

Just don’t do that if the games against Aston Villa or Southampton are in the balance, Mo!

You can catch the clip of Salah’s miss below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: