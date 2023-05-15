‘Minimum of two…’ – James Pearce drops Liverpool summer transfer prediction

James Pearce is expecting Liverpool to sign a ‘minimum of two’ midfielders, and ‘possibly three’ in the summer transfer window.

He made the claim in a matchday Q&A for The Athletic ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash away to Leicester tonight, in response to being asked how many of the current line-up he’d anticipate being in the team at the start of next season.

The journalist replied: “I’d say eight or nine. Depends to an extent whether Klopp persists with TAA in this hybrid role. If he does then I can’t see the keeper, full-backs, CBs or front three changing.

“So it’s all about the midfield. LFC will sign minimum of two, possibly three in that department this summer.”

READ MORE: Out of reach: £180k-p/w Liverpool star is well beyond budget for European giants – Calciomercato

READ MORE: Liverpool youngster who’s already wowed Klopp shows admirable maturity with selfless decision

It’s no secret that midfield is very much the priority position for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with many of the most prominent targets occupying that area of the pitch.

Ever since the long-held pursuit of Jude Bellingham fell away, Alexis Mac Allister has emerged as perhaps the primary target for Jurgen Klopp and FSG, with Mason Mount, Nicolo Barella, Aurelien Tchouameni and Manuel Ugarte also frequently mentioned.

With a formidable goalkeeper and forward line, and a somewhat settled defence, that leaves the middle of the park as the position which most needs addressing, particularly with four current options departing in the summer once their deals expire (Transfermarkt).

That isn’t to say Liverpool won’t bring in players elsewhere on the pitch – a backup goalkeeper for Alisson, a centre-back and possibly a right-back could all be sought – but those might take less precedence than the midfield.

With four of the Reds’ present midfielders on their way out of Anfield this summer, two high-quality additions would seem the bare minimum that’s required, and ideally a third if the budget allows for it.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions