James Pearce highlights superb Darwin Nunez gesture ahead of make or break Leicester clash

Darwin Nunez will sadly miss Liverpool’s impending encounter with Leicester City after suffering a minor toe injury.

Reporting for The Athletic, James Pearce noted that the Uruguayan has nonetheless travelled with the squad to the King Power Stadium ‘as he wanted to support the team on such an important night’.

The former Benfica man had started in the 1-0 win over Brentford and finds himself on something of a barren run for the club with his last goal coming against Leeds United in a 6-1 mauling of the relegation-battlers at Elland Road in April.

Time to be patient with Darwin Nunez?

Commentators are right to point out the 23-year-old’s wild inconsistency on the pitch when it comes to goals, though we’d be inclined to argue that the forward should be judged on a bit more than his contributions in that regard.

That being said, we’re more than aware of Nunez not being quite the finished product – a reality made all the harsher by early comparisons to Nordic goalscoring freak Erling Haaland.

A return of 19 goal contributions from 42 games is modest and something to build on for the next term.

In the meantime, it’s lovely to hear of the striker being committed to the club’s fight for top four football, even if he can’t influence proceedings on the pitch.

