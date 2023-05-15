‘Relentless’ Liverpool backed to come out on top in ‘entertaining game’ against Leicester

Liverpool and Leicester City are ready to go head-to-head in a huge game for the Premier League, with eyes at both eyes of the table firmly fixed on the events in Leicestershire.

Writing for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton predicted how the game would pan out: ‘1-3. Leicester midfielder James Maddison criticised his team’s performance after their defeat by Fulham on Monday. I get that, but he hasn’t been decisive enough himself at times, like his penalty which was saved against Everton recently.

‘The Foxes really need to start doing their talking on the pitch, but I think they are in for a tough night against a Liverpool side who have won six games in a row and have their eyes firmly on a Champions League spot.

‘Liverpool are just relentless at the moment, and Leicester leak a lot of goals whoever they play because their defence is so bad.

‘It should be an entertaining game because both teams are much better when they come forward, and I also think Dean Smith’s side will score – but Liverpool will score more, and I can only see one outcome’.

It seems like there’s some confidence from the former Norwich City man in the Reds getting the result but not in Alisson Becker securing his 101st clean sheet, something that the Brazilian will be keen to disprove.

Our run of eight games unbeaten and six victories on the bounce, has shown that Jurgen Klopp’s side has a newfound resilience and seem to have recaptured the form we’ve been accustomed to seeing over the past few seasons.

As much as we still have our hearts set on an unlikely top four finish, the main reason to keep this form going is so that we have a strong platform from which to build upon for the new campaign.

All this should then culminate in a result that sees us offer a huge boost to Everton’s chances of staying in the division for next season but our only focus should and will be – ourselves.

