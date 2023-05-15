Micah Richards tells Liverpool to replace Milner with James Ward-Prowse but Leicester man a better fit

Micah Richards has urged Liverpool to replace James Milner with James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Southampton confirmed their relegation to the Championship in a 2-0 defeat to Fulham after an 11-year stay in the English top-flight, with the Englishman sure to be targeted.

“James Ward-Prowse will be low today. I have been in the situation as a captain when your club are relegated and the responsibility you feel is immense. It is not something you get over easily and he certainly will not be putting himself first,” the former Manchester City star wrote for the Daily Mail.

“But we have to be honest: he is a saleable asset for Southampton and plenty of clubs will be keen on him.

“He will be a smart buy for someone and it would not be the worst decision in the world if Liverpool, who need a replacement for James Milner, or Newcastle tested the water when the window opens.”

With the Merseysiders known to be keen on bolstering a flagging midfield department, the Saints’ captain could be an ideal fit on the cheap.

READ MORE: £52m Liverpool transfer plan could push Bellingham closer to Madrid but fix Reds’ midfield – Nacional

READ MORE: Transfer insider rubbishes Athletic’s Mac Allister claim as Liverpool clarification issued

Should Liverpool move for James Ward-Prowse or Youri Tielemans?

Looking into players statisticall similar to James Milner, however, the 28-year-old is far from being the most viable candidate – if we’re considering actual alternatives.

According to FBref, our veteran midfielder has a great deal more in common with one reported target in Youri Tielemans (sixth-most compatible option), whilst Ward-Prowse doesn’t feature in the top 10 at all.

Boasting some impressive stats on the same statistical website – 89th percentile for expected assisted goals, 88th percentile for progressive passes, and 79th percentile for tackles – the Belgian could prove an intriguing option.

A creative force capable of chipping in with the defensive work also required of a Liverpool midfielder is sure to tick a lot of boxes for our recruitment team, though it remains to be seen whether either option mentioned is of genuine interest.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions