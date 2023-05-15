(Video) Salah and Jones combine for near carbon copy of stunning Tottenham goal

Fans may have experienced a touch of deja vu as Curtis Jones was the man to find the crucial opener for Liverpool in their clash with relegation-battlers Leicester City with a goal that was somewhat similar to the midfielder’s effort against Tottenham a couple of weeks ago.

The Foxes dominated possession in the opening stages and could have taken first blood but for the heroics of player of the season Alisson Becker.

It’s the No.17’s resurgence in the famous red shirt that continues to grab headlines, however, and rightly so after the Englishman combined perfectly with Mo Salah to fire in an effort at the far post.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: