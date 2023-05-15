(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold smashes in net-busting free-kick to kill Leicester game

It was perhaps the most Scouse of Liverpool wins as Trent Alexander-Arnold followed up Curtis Jones’ first-half brace with a free-kick goal.
Also securing Mo Salah his third assist of the night, the England international fired in a peach of a curler to make it 3-0 to the visitors at the King Power Stadium.
The 24-year-old marauding fullback has been in sensational form throughout the Merseysiders stunning seven-game run, amassing five assists and a goal across the period.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND WATCH THIS STRIKE FROM TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gEFjyatEfI
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2023