(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold smashes in net-busting free-kick to kill Leicester game

It was perhaps the most Scouse of Liverpool wins as Trent Alexander-Arnold followed up Curtis Jones’ first-half brace with a free-kick goal.

Also securing Mo Salah his third assist of the night, the England international fired in a peach of a curler to make it 3-0 to the visitors at the King Power Stadium.

The 24-year-old marauding fullback has been in sensational form throughout the Merseysiders stunning seven-game run, amassing five assists and a goal across the period.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: