(Video) Sky Sports share VAR audio from significant decision impacting Liverpool match

Sky Sports have shared audio from the VAR team from Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea in early April, when the Reds survived a disallowed goal for the home side at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz had the ball in the visitors’ net but the goal was chalked off due to a handball from the Blues attacker.

Six weeks on from the match, PGMOL chief Howard Webb appeared on Monday Night Football to shed some light on the audio clips from a variety of VAR incidents during the Premier League season, including the aforementioned.

On-field referee Anthony Taylor initially gave the goal, believing that the ball came off the German’s chest, before assistant VAR Nick Greenhalgh noted the arm as the point of contact.

Chris Kavanagh on main VAR agreed after seeing a freeze-frame and advised the on-pitch official to disallow it, saying: “It is handball. It leads immediately to the ball in the net from the attacker.”

Liverpool duly won a free kick for the handball infringement rather than going 1-0 down, a pivotal and correct decision which made a significant impact on the final result.

VAR has angered players, managers, fans and pundits since its introduction to the Premier League four years ago, but this fresh insight into how the process operates might hopefully improve transparency regarding how decisions are arrived at.

Webb stated on-air that FIFA rules don’t allow for the officials’ conversations to be broadcast in realtime, like they are in rugby. A change to the legislation to allow for that to happen would be most welcome and could make everyone much more informed when it comes to the thought process behind major calls.

You can see the VAR audio from the Havertz handball incident below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter: