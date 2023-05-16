(Video) Watch the moment 20 minutes of Firmino’s song ended with Trent’s perfect free-kick

Trent Alexander-Arnold wowed every onlooker as he fired his second-half free-kick into the back of the Leicester City net and it even ended a 20-minute long tribute to Bobby Firmino.

Taking to his Twitter account, lead singer of The Farm – Peter Hooton – uploaded a video that gave an insight into the mammoth serenade that the travelling Kop gave to our No.9.

It was going to take something special to end the vocal show of love and that special thing was the Scouser’s goal, now this video captures it all.

With two games remaining of our Brazilian at the club, we’re all just so desperate to be able to see him one last time at Anfield and finish the season on a high.

You can watch the video of the Firmino song and the Alexander-Arnold goal via @TheFarm_Peter on Twitter:

It was so good I thought I’d better record it even though I don’t usually like people videoing during the game but this had to be captured – it went on for 20 mins until Trent scored 💥 https://t.co/iSU86LFNFs pic.twitter.com/hhcJgnEIzR — TheFarm/PeterHooton (@TheFarm_Peter) May 16, 2023

