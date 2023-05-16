21-year-old who is of ‘similar ilk to Jude Bellingham’ would be ‘great fit’ for Liverpool – report

Liverpool appear to have cut ties with Jude Bellingham and the midfielder seems to be off the cards for a move this summer but one man that has been labelled as ‘similar’ to the England international, has been touted with a move.

Working with GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor spoke about Jacob Ramsey: “Personally, I think he would be a great fit for someone like Liverpool because of his energy in midfield.

“I would say, lightly, he is a player of a similar ilk to Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is a powerhouse and when you watch him play, he plays with authority and grabs games by the scruff of the neck.

“I don’t think Ramsey will grab games by the scruff of the neck, but I think he has that sort of energy from midfield, arrives in the box and scores goals.”

The Aston Villa is a versatile player and would fit into several systems and positions that Jurgen Klopp may want to try him out in, meaning that this could be a deal that would work.

One main issue is that the 21-year-old is a local lad to the team he has spent his entire career with and so it would take a strong offer to convince him and his club to part ways.

With four years left on his current deal too, this would only add to the price tag of the youngster with 36 appearances, six assists and five goals for the Villains in all competitions this season.

Starting as an attacking threat, the transition into becoming a midfielder would make for an interesting addition to the squad and so we’ll have to wait and see if the player with experience of working under Steven Gerrard, could go onto have an Anfield career.

