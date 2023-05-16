(Video) Watch as Alexander-Arnold makes Liverpool tick with impervious display against Leicester

There isn’t much that hasn’t already been said about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent performances for Liverpool and his display against Leicester City may well have been his best.

His new role within Jurgen Klopp’s team is allowing the 24-year-old to play in a more central position but also have the opportunity to defend and attack at right-back.

Having more freedom to be on the ball and move around the pitch has meant that our No.66 has become almost unplayable at times and this has been a major factor in our recent upturn in performances.

To then top off a brilliant performance with a superb free-kick, all helps emphasise that the Scouser is currently one of the most in-form players in the Premier League.

