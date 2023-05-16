(Video) Alisson’s Leicester highlights as he records clean sheet No.101 for Liverpool

Alisson Becker has been widely regarded as Liverpool’s most consistent performer this season and, even on a night where we recorded a comfortable victory, he was on hand to show his brilliance again.

From distribution, one-on-one saves, camera saves and everything in between, our No.1 had a brilliant game and it’s something we’re so used to.

Recording his 101st clean sheet for the Reds, the Brazilian was as brilliant as we always expect him to be and a watch of his highlights show why he is so adored.

You can watch Alisson’s highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @don_interactt on Twitter):

