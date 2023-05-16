(Video) ‘You never know’ – Rafa Benitez gives his verdict on Liverpool’s chances of top 4 finish

Rafael Benitez has given his verdict on Liverpool’s hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Reds are among two of the Spaniard’s former clubs chasing down a place in the 2023/24 Champions League, with Newcastle also aiming to book their passage into the competition, as are Manchester United.

Those two teams have qualification in their hands, both holding a one-point lead on Jurgen Klopp’s side along with having an extra match to play, but the Merseysiders’ seven-game winning streak has given then serious momentum.

By contrast, Eddie Howe’s Magpies have taken just one point from the last six available, losing at home to Arsenal and then drawing away to relegation-threatened Leeds.

Benitez still thinks the Tynesiders will have enough to fend off the upwardly mobile Liverpool, although he didn’t completely rule out the Reds’ chances of gatecrashing the top four.

As per Football Daily, the 63-year-old said: “Everybody knows that to be in the Champions League means a lot of money comes in and you can then sign better players because they have the extra motivation to play, so it’s massive for both.

“Newcastle United has the advantage but you never know. Liverpool are doing really well now, but I think Newcastle have the belief, the intensity, the organisation and the balance that is necessary to get some points and to stay there.”

It’s definitely still the Magpies’ place to lose, and they’ll be mathematically out of the Reds’ reach if they win their upcoming home games against Brighton and Leicester.

However, Klopp’s team simply need to pick up whatever points they can and see where it leaves them in the final reckoning.

You can see the full clip of Benitez’s verdict below, via @footballdaily on Twitter: