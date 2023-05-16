‘Talks will continue’: Fabrizio Romano update could herald beginning of Liverpool summer spending spree

Three Premier League clubs are understood to be keen on highly-rated Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, it has been reported.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Twitter that ‘talks will continue’ with the outfits in question ahead of the opening of the summer window amid allegations of Liverpool’s interest (Record).

With a release clause set at £52.1m, the Uruguayan would require a potentially cheaper outlay from the Merseysiders in comparison to other known targets in Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount.

Could Liverpool be one of the three clubs mentioned by Romano?

It’s certainly conceivable that we’re keen on the 22-year-old in light of the flurry of reports linking the Primeira Liga man with a switch to Anfield.

Possessing a quite frankly ludicrous pass completion (99th percentile) and tackles rate (99th percentile), according to data recorded by FBref, it’s far from surprising to hear of other Premier League clubs sniffing around our potential midfield target.

Ugarte does appear a bit more raw in comparison to other names linked – a factor that will surely come to light should he make the move to England this summer – though could well be worth the trouble if he can maintain those numbers at Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether we’ll win the transfer battle, of course, if we are indeed even involved to begin with.

