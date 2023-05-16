(Video) Leicester fans flee their seats immediately after Alexander-Arnold goal in special fan footage

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been performing to an unbelievably high level over the past nine games and has topped off this performance level with a perfectly dispatched free-kick against Leicester City.

The goal and many different angles have already been viewed thousands of times but this new footage captured from the stands that has been shared online – is arguably the best of the lot.

Even more so for the fact that several members of the home support could be seeing departing their seats the second the ball struck the net.

To be able to see the viewpoint from behind the goal is amazing and really adds emphasis to the skill required to whip the ball into the top corner of Daniel Iversen’s goal.

The quick switch to the view of our supporters is brilliant too and it’s certainly a clip that you’ll want to be watching on repeat.

You can watch the new angle of Alexander-Arnold’s goal via @ReformedNas_ on Twitter:

