(Video) “I don’t understand” – Ferdinand responds to Carragher’s ‘clown’ comments

Jamie Carragher made some headlines when he labelled both Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard ‘clowns’ for their punditry on one moment in the Champions League semi-final and now the former Manchester United man has had his say.

The incident in question was the decision for Lautaro Martinez’s penalty to be overturned during the Milan derby and the Bootle-born defender said that anyone who thought it should be a spot-kick, was a clown.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch the moment 20 minutes of Firmino’s song ended with Trent’s perfect free-kick

Responding to this, the ex-England defender said: “Like I said before, he’s a friend of the show. Every time I see him, it’s all love man. I don’t understand why he came with the hostility.

“We see each other, it’s all cool – he used to carry my boots when we were with England and stuff like that, [he] always showed me love”.

This wasn’t the end of the rant and it clearly shows that there may not be a lot of love between the pair any more, even if they are friendly to each other’s faces.

You can watch Ferdinand’s comments about Carragher via @rioferdy5 on Twitter:

Can’t believe Arsenal fans would rather take 2nd over winning a trophy 👀😂 Ps @Carra23 let’s discuss the 🤡 comment… why you coming with hostility???https://t.co/VYmxryl9Uf pic.twitter.com/hbXXoF3IoF — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 15, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵