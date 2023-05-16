Bobby Firmino’s post-match Instagram message will tug at the heartstrings of every Liverpool fan

On a night when the travelling Liverpool supporters chanted his name non-stop for 20 minutes during the Reds’ win at Leicester, Bobby Firmino took to Instagram after the game to reciprocate the adoration shown to him by the fans.

The Brazilian will leave the Merseyside club this summer after eight years at Anfield, during which time he’s netted 109 goals in 360 appearances and won a multitude of major trophies (Transfermarkt), along with capturing the hearts of Kopites far and wide.

He wasn’t in the matchday squad at the King Power Stadium but still made the trip to the Midlands, with a muscle injury ruling him out of the past six games (GOAL), although Jurgen Klopp is confident that the 31-year-old could feature against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Firmino gave thanks to his Liverpool teammates and fans after last night’s match, posting on Instagram: “Well done boys… What a great win tonight. I’m so grateful to God for the unbelievable affection and love with me and my family. Thank you all Reds. #YNWA❤️🙏🏻“.

The Reds players made a point of going over towards the away fans after the final whistle and pointing to Bobby as the travelling Kopites belted out his chant once again, with the number 9 smiling broadly as he seemed humbled by all the adulation.

An immensely popular player who’s contributed so much to the club, not just for his goalscoring but also the work he’s put in off the ball, the Brazilian is guaranteed an emotional Anfield farewell when he plays there for Liverpool for the final time next weekend.

The scenes that day are bound to tug at the heartstrings of supporters and teammates, just as the 31-year-old’s Instagram post after the Leicester game may well have done.

You can see Firmino’s online post below, via roberto_firmino on Instagram: