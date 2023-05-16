(Image) Firmino mural spotted as Liverpool prepare emotional goodbye for fan icon

There have been so many players now rewarded around Anfield with a mural but now, ahead of his final game at our home stadium, Bobby Firmino is set to join the very best in our history.

Thanks to an image shared on Twitter by David J Campbell, we can see: ‘the start of Bobby Firmino’s mural’ that is currently being created on Rockfield Road – in the vicinity of so many other brilliant pieces of art.

READ MORE: Liverpool backed to ‘pay crazy money’ for 21-year-old; Virgil van Dijk loves him – report

Missy Bo Kearns has just become the first ever female to have her face adorned on the side of a local house and now our No.9 is about to join the likes of Ian Rush, John Barnes, Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah.

There’s likely not to be many dry eyes left in the house when the final “Si Señor” rings out against Aston Villa and let’s hope that this art can be a permanent sign of our love for the man we call the best in world.

You can view the image of the new Firmino artwork via @DavCampbell_12 on Twitter:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵