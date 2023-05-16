(Video) Henderson’s face and VvD’s one-word review sum up Liverpool stars’ post-match reactions

Liverpool’s players immensely enjoyed the 3-0 win away to Leicester on Monday night, a result which maintains their hopes of salvaging Champions League qualification.

Their winning run now stands at seven games, and victories in their final two matches of the season could see them nudge one of Newcastle or Manchester United out of the top four if either of those were to slip up between now and 28 May.

The Reds’ official Twitter channel shared footage of the team making their way off the pitch after the triumph at the King Power Stadium, with the delight of several players clear to see.

Virgil van Dijk turned to the camera and simply stated ‘majestic‘, with Fabinho playfully butting the lens with his palm and Jordan Henderson pulling the most gleeful face imaginable while lightly punching the air.

Goalkeepers Alisson and Adrian high-fived and embraced, while Luis Diaz screamed ‘vamos‘ as he and Darwin Nunez headed for the dressing room.

From playfulness to passion, simplicity to hugs, it was a glorious variety of reactions which vividly depicted how much the result meant to the Liverpool squad as they keep up the chase for a top-four finish.

You can see the players’ reactions below, via @LFC on Twitter: