Klopp called out Jordan Henderson with hilarious presser comment

Jordan Henderson may have been wincing slightly after watching back Jurgen Klopp’s post-match reaction to Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leicester City.

The German was particularly impressed with his side’s free-kick routine, which saw Trent Alexander-Arnold fire in a long-range curler after Curtis Jones’ first-half brace.

The former Sunderland man had accidentally put himself in the way of such prior attempts – most notably at Selhurst Park in the goalless draw with (then) Patrick Vieira’s men.

“That’s the best free-kick routine we have and the most successful,” the 55-year-old spoke to Sky Sports after proceedings (in a clip carried by Football Daily). “We should have scored with that already three times but we defended it ourselves.”

The German went on to add, in response to the reporter jokingly suggesting the skipper was at fault: “I don’t mention a name. Everyone can watch it on YouTube.”

It’s all in jest, of course, and Henderson himself quietly enjoyed a solid night in the middle of the park following his absence from the starting-XI against Brentford.

Will Liverpool secure a top four spot this term?

The 3-0 win over the Foxes cuts the deficit to Newcastle United and Manchester United down to one point.

Liverpool. Top Four. What are we saying? 🤷‍♂️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/3QCfYy1hE1 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 15, 2023

But beware: the pair do have a game in hand to play against Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth respectively.

It’s a lot to ask of either outfit to slip up in dramatic fashion in the last three games of the season but pressure can do funny things to sides that have been far from serial finishers in the Champions League spots in recent years.

