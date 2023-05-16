(Video) Jurgen Klopp breaks out the fist pumps after Liverpool’s win at Leicester

Liverpool fans might’ve had some frustrating previous visits to the King Power Stadium, but on Monday night the travelling Kopites were in buoyant mood throughout.

A 3-0 win for the Reds obviously helped, but the away day may be best remembered for the special extended edition of the Bobby Firmino chant during the game, along with his teammates bringing him over to the Merseyside support after the final whistle to lap up the adulation.

That wasn’t the only thing which had the visiting supporters revelling in post-match ecstasy, either, as Jurgen Klopp also broke out a familiar treat, as captured by the Sky Sports cameras.

The fist pumps which characterised the 2021/22 season haven’t been seen nearly as often this term, typically being reserved for more special occasions.

Last night turned out to be one of those, as the manager resumed his trademark post-game celebration, much to the glee of the Liverpool fans who made the trip to Leicester.

Expect Klopp to give us a couple more renditions if the Reds can continue winning and, just maybe, salvage a top-four finish by the time the final whistle goes at Southampton on Sunday week.

You can see the manager’s post-match fist pumps below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: