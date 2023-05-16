Gary Neville: Klopp sent message to Man Utd & Newcastle players last night fans may have missed

Liverpool have cut into the deficit separating them from Manchester United and Newcastle United with the pair of top four hopefuls now only a point ahead of the Merseysiders.

Gary Neville warned his old club and Eddie Howe’s men that Jurgen Klopp’s fist-pumps to Anfield’s travelling fans was a direct message to their rivals that ‘he’s coming for you’.

“Jurgen Klopp’s little fist-pump at the end is definitely something that I think, if you’re a Newcastle player a Manchester United player, you recognise he’s coming for you,” the Monday Night Football pundit told Sky Sports.

“I think he’s sending them a message. They’re going to have to make sure they do it proper because Liverpool will win their two games.

“I think Manchester United and Newcastle have got to forget the idea that Liverpool will drop points – they’ve got to do their jobs or else they’ll drop out of the top four.”

The two outfits do admittedly have a game in hand to play on the resurgent Reds, though there could yet be further surprises down the line with both struggling for consistency.

Could Manchester United and Newcastle United drop further points?

Our rivals’ upcoming games arguably don’t look particularly challenging on paper.

Newcastle’s hardest game looks set to be their upcoming hosting of Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst our 3-0 demolition job of Leicester and Chelsea’s inability to win games hardly inspires confidence.

On the Red Devils’ side, Bournemouth and Fulham have very little to play for having secured safety either side of Frank Lampard’s struggling outfit.

Inexplicable results are very much the Premier League’s bread and butter, of course, and we’ll be hoping for a couple of late miracles to keep this club right where it belongs alongside Europe’s elite.

