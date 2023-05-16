Liverpool backed to ‘pay crazy money’ for 21-year-old; Virgil van Dijk loves him – report

Liverpool are certainly in the market for new talent this summer and it seems that one more reported target has been touted with a potential move to Merseyside this summer.

Speaking on Veronica Offside [via voetbalzone.nl], Andy van der Meijde said: “[Jurrien] Timber will probably go to Liverpool. They also pay crazy money”.

It seems then that, since purchasing Cody Gakpo in January and having also enjoyed the services of Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum – we are growing a reputation as admirers of Dutch football and for having deep pockets.

READ MORE: 21-year-old who is of ‘similar ilk to Jude Bellingham’ would be ‘great fit’ for Liverpool – report

There may be some of our fans who would scoff at this assertion by the former Everton player, seeing as FSG don’t exactly have the reputation of spending large sums of money.

If the 21-year-old was to arrive, it’s safe to say that our No.4 is already a big fan as he said: “I was never that good at the age of Timber, he’s just 21… I can only praise him. His potential is so high, I’m sure” [via @FabrizioRomano in September 2022].

WIth a seeming expectation that the Reds can purchase the player and a nod of approval from one of our key players, we may then be able to secure the defender who is well versed in both central defence and as a right-back.

We’d have to see what price Ajax would want to secure his services but it seems we could certainly do much worse than the Holland international.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵