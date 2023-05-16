(Images) ‘Wow speechless’ – Missy Bo Kearns shares images of Anfield’s newest mural

Missy Bo Kearns has made Liverpool history as she became the first member of the women’s side to have a mural curated in her image and now she’s been able to lay eyes on it for the first time.

Taking to her Twitter account, the Scouser wrote: ‘Wow speechless. Thank you to everyone of you who made this possible ❤️’.

READ MORE: (Video) “I don’t understand” – Ferdinand responds to Carragher’s ‘clown’ comments

The 22-year-old has risen to the challenge of the WSL and is both a fan favourite and a key member of Matt Beard’s side, that have achieved a brilliant maiden campaign back in the top division.

To be able to see this level of acceptance and support for the women’s game shows just how much it is capturing the mind of the local area, much of this is thanks to having a local hero too!

You can view the images of the new mural via @bokearnsxxx on Twitter:

Wow speechless. Thank you to everyone of you who made this possible ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xvrwqar9yQ — Missy Bo Kearns (@bokearnsxxx) May 16, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵