Mason Mount now closer to signing for Liverpool than ever before after bombshell update – report

Mauricio Pochettino’s impending arrival at Stamford Bridge will reportedly have no bearing on Mason Mount’s future at the club.

Football Insider now reports that the Englishman is set to depart Chelsea this summer alongside Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech in a first wave of exits.

The news will come as music to the ears of Liverpool’s recruitment team, especially with contract negotiations having reached a standstill.

Liverpool must sign Mason Mount this summer

Chelsea are understood to want upwards of £70m for Mount, even despite the midfielder’s contract running out in the summer of 2024.

The common consensus is that the Blues will be extremely lucky to get close to that figure, even if £60m isn’t necessarily out of reach.

For a 24-year-old midfield operator who is, generally speaking, durable, positionally versatile and should still have a bright future ahead of him in the game, that could still represent a great bargain for the club.

It’ll be greatly interesting to see whether the rise of Curtis Jones affects our plans in the market at all, though there’ll still be room for the England international and at least one other to replenish the department in question.

