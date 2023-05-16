Gary Neville suggests £55k-p/w Liverpool ace the key to winning titles again

Scouse powerhouses Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold will have rightly lapped up the lion’s share of the plaudits but one man shouldn’t go unpraised.

Gary Neville was keen to draw attention to Luis Diaz’s inside runs, which he compared to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s movements, in the club’s recent prime years.

“This is delicious from Salah. Brilliant from Jones. When Liverpool were at their very best you think of Mane and Salah making those runs from out to in, Diaz does it brilliantly there. Classic Klopp goal, classic Liverpool goal,” the former Manchester United fullback told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football program.

The Colombian international returned to action in a brief cameo at Elland Road after re-injuring himself at the club’s Dubai training camp.

Is Luis Diaz the key to Liverpool winning major titles again?

The former FC Porto wide man (on a reported £55,000-per-week, according to Capology), has without question played his part in our recent resurgence domestically.

His dynamism in the forward line has been a huge miss in a season littered with energetic, uninspired displays from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold should be handed perhaps the biggest portion of the praise within the playing squad for our u-turn in form, we have to agree with Neville that the 26-year-old has also played a key part in our more dominant displays of late.

It most certainly bodes well for the near future at a time when we’re utterly blessed with quality attacking options and we’d be far from surprised to see a player of Diaz’s quality lifting major silverware in the coming years.

