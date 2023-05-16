(Video) Liverpool fans will love van Dijk’s reaction to Alexander-Arnold’s Leicester free-kick

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick has been replayed thousands of times already but many people may have missed how Virgil van Dijk celebrated the moment.

Our No.4 is famed for having an early celebration of lifting both his arms to the sky, even before the ball hits the back of the net.

However, on this occasion at the King Power Stadium, the captain of Holland not only raised his arms but also seemed to give thanks to those above afterwards.

The finish was so impressive, our centre-half couldn’t help but think there must have been some divine powers at work!

You can watch van Dijk’s reaction to Alexander-Arnold’s goal via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

