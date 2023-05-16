‘It’s exceptional’: What Curtis Jones did during injury period has delighted Klopp

It’s fair to say that there were growing concerns over Curtis Jones’ future in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side amid inconsistent performances and freak injuries suffered.

Fast-forward past the World Cup break and the 22-year-old is easily enjoying the form of his life.

As it turns out, the period of time spent in the treatment room may have done the midfielder the world of good if Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts on the matter are anything to go by, with his understanding of counter-pressing now considered ‘exceptional’.

“You should not forget he is still a young boy and one or two years ago he played super games for us as well,” the German told reporters in his post-match presser (as relayed by liverpoolfc.com).

“Then he had a difficult spell with injuries, that’s true – strange injuries, a finger in the eye and stuff like this. It took him out for a real while, but this year was especially bad.

“He could watch a lot of football, he could understand the game better and it looks really like that.

“I think where he improved the most is counter-pressing, it’s exceptional, and speed of play. He doesn’t keep the ball that long anymore – he does that, and has to do in moments, but he is much quicker in decision-making and stuff like this.”

What do Liverpool need from the summer transfer window?

Two midfielders minimum has to remain the objective for the recruitment team this summer, potentially three in light of the fact that James Milner will also be joining Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in allowing his contract to run down.

The fact remains that we’re short of experienced midfielders around the 24 years of age mark – the kind that the club can rely upon more readily than youngs of the Stefan Bajcetic variety.

Ultimately, we know we can’t rely on the legs of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho or Thiago Alcantara either, especially if we’re expected to compete on all fronts in the following campaign.

Keep an eye on Curtis Jones, however, as it’s clear that the 22-year-old is very much here for the long-run.

