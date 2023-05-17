Xabi Alonso just dropped future update Liverpool fans will hugely approve of

Xabi Alonso has quickly cultivated an impressive reputation in the sport following a superb start to life in management.

The Spanish head coach has masterminded a rise to seventh in the Bundesliga table and the semi-finals of the Europa League, with the club having previously trailed in 17th.

Amid reported interest from Tottenham and Real Madrid, however, the ex-Liverpool midfielder has now confirmed his intention to stay put in comments relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

Xabi Alonso plays down rumours about Tottenham and Real Madrid: "Yes, I'm gonna stay at Bayer Leverkusen". "I'm very happy at this club and with this team"

Could Xabi Alonso be a future Liverpool manager?

It’s highly likely that we’ll see Alonso managing one of his former employers – Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich – should his coaching career maintain its upward trajectory.

When the time comes for Jurgen Klopp to hang his cap and pass over the reins to another, there would be a fairytale attraction attached to an appointment the fans are already intimately familiar with.

We’ve no interest in seeing our German tactician rushed out of the door, of course. Nonetheless, we’d be hoping to learn of the 41-year-old being considered as a candidate should the former choose not to extend his contract.

