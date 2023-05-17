(Video) Bitter Rio Ferdinand initially blanks Carragher at Etihad after ‘clown’ comments

Rio Ferdinand evidently hasn’t forgotten Jamie Carragher referring to him as a ‘clown’ in one CBS Sports show.

The former Liverpool man couldn’t wrap his head around his former England teammate’s opinion on one decision made by VAR during Inter Milan’s clash with city rivals AC Milan in the Champions League (talkSPORT).

The 44-year-old evidently decided to take retribution at the Etihad, blanking the Monday Night Football host initially whilst greeting his co-hosts.

The ex-Manchester United man did eventually look to bury the hatchet and shake hands with his old rival.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Rio Ferdinand’s personal Twitter account: