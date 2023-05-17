‘Come on…’ – Liverpool ace had rival player feeling sickened after what he did v Leicester

Curtis Jones left Newcastle striker Callum Wilson sickened after his brace for Liverpool in their 3-0 win away to Leicester on Monday.

The 22-year-old scored twice in quick succession during the first half at the King Power Stadium to set the Reds on their way to a comfortable victory.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side just a point behind the Magpies in the race for Champions League qualification, although the latter hold a game in hand.

Despite Newcastle still having the edge, though, Wilson voiced his disappointment over the Liverpool gem netting on the double against the Foxes.

The 31-year-old was speaking on the BBC’s Footballer’s Football Podcast during the course of Monday night’s match when he said in response to Jones’ quickfire brace: “Ah Liverpool two up, Cal don’t want to hear that right now! Come on. We need them to lose.

“What’s Curtis Jones doing as well? He don’t even score goals! Scoring two. Out of everyone, Curtis Jones banging them.”

Perhaps Wilson couldn’t help but be taken aback by the identity of the double goalscorer, with the Reds midfielder having netted only once all season prior to the Leicester game (Transfermarkt).

The Newcastle striker was naturally displeased with Monday’s events, which saw Liverpool keep up the pressure on Eddie Howe’s side in the final sprint for Champions League qualification.

The 31-year-old in particular seems to be getting twitchy, having also jokingly begged the Merseysiders to ‘relax’ during an appearance on the Footballer’s Football Podcast last week.

While the Reds are on a seven-match winning run, the Magpies have dropped five points in their last two games and may well be feeling the pressure as the finishing line comes into sight.

Their clash tomorrow night against a high-flying Brighton team, who’ve just beaten Arsenal 3-0 a week after the Gunners won at St James’ Park, feels like a potential sliding doors moment in the ever-intensifying race for a top-four finish.

