(Video) Roberto De Zerbi revisits recent comments on Mac Allister amid Liverpool transfer links

Roberto De Zerbi has moved to clarify comments he recently made regarding the probability of Brighton selling Alexis Mac Allister this summer, amid ongoing reported transfer interest from Liverpool.

The Seagulls manager told Sky Sports following their 3-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday: “For sure we will lose some players. Maybe [Moises] Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring in more good players.”

During today’s pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against the Reds’ top-four rivals Newcastle tomorrow night, one reporter mentioned how the Italian said after the win at the Emirates Stadium that those players ‘could be leaving in the summer’ (via Football Daily).

De Zerbi duly corrected: “I didn’t say it like this. I said there can be the possibility to lose some big players, like Caicedo maybe, Mac Allister, Mitoma.

“We are Brighton and I know the policy of our club. We have to be ready to bring in other good players with the right characteristics, the right condition of our club.”

While the Seagulls boss sought to clarify his side’s current stance on the likes of Mac Allister, it does increasingly seem as if he’s prepared for Liverpool and other clubs to raid the Amex Stadium for some players on the south coast.

We’ve seen before with Ben White, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, Leandro Trossard and others that Brighton will cash in for what they feel is the right price, so the Argentine midfielder could be the next player to join that buy-low-sell-high list.

