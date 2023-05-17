Ex-Red says Liverpool’s ‘little run’ ‘doesn’t count’ because of poor early season form

Liverpool have enjoyed a resurgence of form and things are looking a lot rosier around the club than they did several weeks ago, yet one ex-Red isn’t fully convinced that this u-turn of form is worth celebrating.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sacked in the Morning podcast, Steve Nicol said: “Okay they’ve gone on a little run now but that doesn’t count because basically their season was pretty much over.

“From back, middle to front they’ve clearly lost confidence, lost form – just lost the connection they all had. Everything’s gone wrong. Every single facet that made them so good went to pot.”

Now that Jurgen Klopp’s team have a chance of finishing in the top four, if teams around us drop points, we can all start looking forward to the new campaign a lot more and this can only be seen as good news.

Of course, had the Reds managed to win more games earlier in the campaign then we would have already secured football in Europe’s best competition but that isn’t the case.

Rather than continuing to mull over poor results of the past, like the Scot is doing here, let’s revel in the fact that we are nine games unbeaten and building a strong platform for the new season.

The pundit who is famed for his provoking comments on American television seems to be happy to criticise what has come before us in the past few months but not praise the tremendous run of form at present.

Form is as easy to get caught in if you’re playing well, as it is if you’re playing badly and the past few games have proved this – long may it last!

