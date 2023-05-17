(Video) Fabio Carvalho sends timely reminder to Klopp with delicious volley in Liverpool training

Fabio Carvalho might have been a rarely-seen figure on the pitch for Liverpool in recent weeks, but he sent a timely reminder of his abilities to Jurgen Klopp and Reds supporters on the training ground today.

The club’s official Twitter channel shared footage from the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby on Wednesday, with the 20-year-old standing out for a particularly well-taken finish.

One clip shows him latching onto a curled cross into the penalty area and unleashing a lethal first-time volley beyond Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, who could only watch on and smile as the ex-Fulham youngster turned away in justifiable satisfaction.

Carvalho’s six-minute cameo off the bench at Leicester on Monday night was his first appearance in exactly two months (Transfermarkt), but more tricks like that on the training ground might just persuade Klopp to make further use of him in the final two games of the season against Aston Villa and Southampton.

You can catch the training ground footage below, via @LFC on Twitter: