(Video) Harvey Elliott’s brilliant interaction with young mascots puts other footballers to shame

Many footballers are often criticised for the way in which they interact with supporters but one man who always has time for his fans, is Harvey Elliott and this has been illustrated once again.

Ahead of the game against Leicester, cameras from inside the tunnel showed our No.19 saying hello to all of the young mascots – even though they supported the opposition team.

It was around five seconds out of the 20-year-old’s day but you could see that the youngsters loved the chance to interact with him and that’s something we love to see too.

Even though he’s been given less chances in the first team by Jurgen Klopp of late, it’s great to see the positivity that exudes from the boyhood Red.

You can watch Elliott’s interaction with the young fans (from 3:23) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

