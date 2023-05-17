Henderson on ‘outstanding’ 22-year-old; calls him a ‘great athlete’

Jordan Henderson is not just a great player for Liverpool but a great example too and if he can give anyone a seal of approval, it shows that they are not only doing the right things on the pitch but away from it too.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the captain spoke about Curtis Jones: “He has been outstanding, everything that he has been doing with and without the ball: with the ball it speaks for itself, he rarely gives it away, he’s great in tight spaces, a really clever footballer, the goals he scored were outstanding.

“But also the work-rate without the ball has been key over the last few weeks. He is a great athlete, when he loses it or when we lose it he wins the ball back really quickly for us and his counter-press has been brilliant. He has been a really big plus for us over these last few weeks for sure.

READ MORE: New club enter ‘the race’ for Liverpool’s £60k-p/w leader, if they stay up – report

“It definitely helps to get a run of games in the team. It’s hard when you are coming in for one game, when you are coming on as a sub and things like that. But Curt has had a good run of games and I think you can see the confidence and how that has helped him these past few weeks, definitely.”

After the Reds had been defeated by Manchester City on the 1st of April, if you were to tell any of our supporters that we would go on to not lose any of the next nine games (and counting) with Curtis Jones starting every match – you would have received some strange looks.

However, both Jurgen Klopp and the Scouser have proved everyone wrong and our new-look set-up with Trent Alexander-Arnold also being deployed centrally – has worked a treat.

Now it seems that the 22-year-old cannot be dropped from the side, particularly given his two-goal appearance against Leicester City, his terrific run of form and this seal of approval from the skipper.

Our No.17 will now be hoping that this platform he has built will mean that he can build upon this in the coming two games and going into the new campaign.

We all know that midfield is about to be an area that is overhauled at Anfield and this could have been the perfect time for our academy graduate to hit the form of his life.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵