(Video) Henderson’s hilarious 10-word message to Alexander-Arnold after not blocking his free-kick

Jordan Henderson caused some frustration to teammates and supporters when he blocked Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick against Crystal Palace, meaning that when his Leicester effort hit the back of the net – he had a message for his teammate.

Thanks to the new angle provided on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, our captain can be seen saying: “Hey, I was well out the way of the one!”.

It’s safe to say that everyone was relieved that the Sunderland-born midfielder was distanced from of our No.66 for his set-piece but glad that we got to see this moment afterwards.

This interaction shows how far the squad have come in the past nine games, with the morale and mood within the camp clearly being great at the moment.

You can watch Henderson’s message to Alexander-Arnold (from 9:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

