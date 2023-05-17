‘My sources tell me..’ – Ben Jacobs shares ‘positive’ claim regarding Mac Allister and Liverpool

Ben Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool are feeling ‘positive’ about a possible summer move for Alexis Mac Allister after approaching the Brighton midfielder’s camp.

The CBS Sports reporter was giving updates on a series of transfer rumours relating to the Reds in his latest Substack briefing for CaughtOffside when he touched upon the Argentina international.

The journalist stated: “Liverpool plan to strengthen in midfield and are instead looking at Alexis Mac Allister, and my sources tell me they feel positive after approaching the player side.”

Jacobs’ update regarding a possible Anfield move for the Brighton star could come as encouragement for Liverpool fans, who’ve been reading conflicting reports regarding the 24-year-old in recent days.

The Athletic‘s Andy Naylor reported that the Argentine wants Champions League football if he’s to leave the Seagulls, which could make it difficult for the Reds to sign him given their placing outside the Premier League’s top four with only two more matches remaining.

However, TyC Sports journalist German Garcia Grova subsequently came out and refuted those claims, insisting that Mac Allister is ‘interested in a move to Liverpool’.

When such polarising lines are communicated, it can be difficult to judge which one is the most accurate, although Jacobs’ reliability as a transfer correspondent – allied with what he’s said about the Brighton midfielder – should offer renewed hope to those of an LFC persuasion.

If Jurgen Klopp’s team can leapfrog either of Newcastle or Manchester United and secure a top-four finish, that ought to make the Reds’ prospects of signing the Argentine even stronger.

