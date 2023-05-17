‘My understanding is…’ – Reliable reporter drops Ugarte claim that Liverpool fans may not like

Ben Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool aren’t considering a summer move for Manuel Ugarte, despite the Uruguayan being one of the most intensely-linked players with the Reds in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Portuguese outlet Record claimed that the Merseysiders had been advancing in their pursuit of the Sporting Lisbon midfielder and were due to submit an opening offer in a meeting with a delegation from the 23-year-old’s club.

On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that three Premier League outfits are showing ‘interest’ in the player, who has a €60m (£52m) release clause and for whom a summer transfer could be a ‘very concrete possibility’.

However, Jacobs appeared to downplay the chances of the Uruguay international moving to Liverpool in his latest Substack briefing for CaughtOffside, saying: “There is a lot of talk about Manuel Ugarte moving this summer after some eye-catching performances this season.

“The first thing to stay is Ruben Amorim wants to keep the Uruguayan midfielder. But Sporting are prepared to negotiate, so a summer move (even against the manager’s wishes) is very possible. And Ugarte has a release clause of £52m.

“Jorge Chiljane, one of Ugarte’s representatives, did fuel Liverpool links, whilst adding there are other interested parties. And as Fabrizio Romano reports, three Premier League clubs are considering Ugarte with Jorge Mendes handling his future this summer.

“But my understanding is Liverpool are not one of those clubs. They have not advanced anything and the chances of Ugarte ending up at Anfield are being firmly downplayed by multiple sources close to the club.”

As seen with Alexis Mac Allister, there have been contrasting updates communicated regarding Ugarte over the past few days, with Jacobs’ comments at odds with the aforementioned reports of an offer being prepared.

The CBS Sports journalist is one of the more reliable sources around when it comes to transfer rumours, so for him to suggest that Liverpool aren’t likely to move for the Sporting midfielder would make the probability of the Reds signing him appear slim.

That could be frustrating for LFC supporters, given the 23-year-old’s growing reputation as one of the best players on the continent both in and out of possession.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of midfielders in Europe for passes completed and tackles won over the past 12 months, an eye-catching combination which would make him the envy of many top clubs.

Liverpool fans shouldn’t completely lose hope of a move for Ugarte yet, though, as we’re still only coming into the thick of the off-season transfer rumour mil. A lot could change between now and the Reds’ first Premier League game of 2023/24, even if the Uruguayan currently seems unlikely to arrive.

