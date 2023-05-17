Joe Gomez set to hold unique title at Liverpool ahead of two major squad changes

Liverpool are readying themselves for a summer of change and in a time of transition, few would have expected that Joe Gomez could be the figure of stability for the Reds.

As it appears that both James Milner and Bobby Firmino will be leaving the club when their contracts will come to an end at the close of this campaign – our No.2 will hold the title of the last player remaining at the club that was signed by Brendan Rodgers.

With the English defender signing a new contract last summer, extending his stay on Merseyside up to 2027 after he initially signed in 2015, he will stand next season as our second-longest serving player (behind Jordan Henderson).

The question then lies at what does the future hold for the 25-year-old who has only featured in one of our last 10 games and doesn’t seem to be near a first-team role within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

If he’s happy with his future as a back-up right-back and centre-back, then we could do much worse than a man who was touted as one of the league’s best defenders when the league title was clinched in 2019.

However, this form seems a long way behind him and now he has a decision to make on whether he tries to overcome injury issues and force a way back into our team or looks for pastures new – just like the other 32 signings made by our last boss have also done.

